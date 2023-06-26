Open Menu

3 Days Pashto Literary Festival Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

3 days Pashto literary festival concludes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The three days pashto literary festival was concluded here Monday at Nishtar Hall where participants emphasized the need for scholarly research on various aspects of the language.

The festival was aimed to foster intellectual discourse amongst the Pashto-speaking community while encouraging them to continue celebrating their rich cultural heritage.

Prominent Pashto poets, researchers and scholars participated in 3 days long event.

The participants highlighted the importance of Pashto literature and emphasized the need for scholarly research on its various aspects.

Commander Peshawar Corps, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat graced the occasion as Chief Guest and also had an interactive session with the participants.

Later on, Corps Commander visited the art gallery where he was briefed by students of Pukhtoonkwa College of Arts, Abdul Wali Khan University.

Related Topics

Peshawar Event

Recent Stories

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

4 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

22 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

29 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

32 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

45 minutes ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

1 hour ago
Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan