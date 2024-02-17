3-days Sports Festival Concluded In Neelulm Valley
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 09:17 PM
The 3-day sports festival organized by the Pakistan Army in Neelum Valley concluded successfully in Athmakam, Neelum District, Azad Kashmir, on Saturday
According to a private news channel, the festival featured a range of traditional and regional sports competitions, including cricket, tug-of-war, and javelin throw, among others.
Participating in the event were 20 teams from various educational institutions, showcasing their talent and sportsmanship.
The purpose of organizing this sports festival was to promote healthy activities and find new talent in the area.
The students took an active part in this sports festival, thanked the Pak Army and said that holding such tournaments would give rise to new players.
The Commandant Officer presented gifts to the students on behalf of the Army, encouraging their continued involvement in sports and healthy activities.
Addressing the ceremony, the Commandant Officer emphasized that sports events serve as an excellent platform to engage youth in positive activities and steer them away from negative influences.
The closing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including the Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, officials from the local administration and security forces, as well as numerous guests from diverse backgrounds, including residents.
