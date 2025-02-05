Open Menu

3-days Sports Festival To Start From Feb 7 At Almanzar Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

3-days sports festival to start from Feb 7 at Almanzar Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Government of Sindh has announced to organize a 3-day sports festival at Almanzar Jamshoro river from 7th February (Friday).

Sindh Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari will inaugurate the event while event would continue till 9th February,

According to the Spokesman of Provincial Sports department different kinds of traditional and latest competitions will be held in the event including Boating, Wrestling, Chase, Tug of War, Riding, teach ball and through ball.

He said that besides this, local cultural games will also be played in which all taluka teams of Jamshoro will take part while cash prizes and trophies will be given to the winning teams.

Students players of Public and private Schools and Colleges will take part in the games.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

1 hour ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

3 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

4 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan