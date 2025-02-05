3-days sports festival to start from Feb 7 at Almanzar Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Government of Sindh has announced to organize a 3-day sports festival at Almanzar Jamshoro river from 7th February (Friday).

Sindh Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari will inaugurate the event while event would continue till 9th February,

According to the Spokesman of Provincial Sports department different kinds of traditional and latest competitions will be held in the event including Boating, Wrestling, Chase, Tug of War, Riding, teach ball and through ball.

He said that besides this, local cultural games will also be played in which all taluka teams of Jamshoro will take part while cash prizes and trophies will be given to the winning teams.

Students players of Public and private Schools and Colleges will take part in the games.