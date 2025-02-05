3-days Sports Festival To Start From Feb 7 At Almanzar Jamshoro
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Government of Sindh has announced to organize a 3-day sports festival at Almanzar Jamshoro river from 7th February (Friday).
Sindh Minister for Sports Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari will inaugurate the event while event would continue till 9th February,
According to the Spokesman of Provincial Sports department different kinds of traditional and latest competitions will be held in the event including Boating, Wrestling, Chase, Tug of War, Riding, teach ball and through ball.
He said that besides this, local cultural games will also be played in which all taluka teams of Jamshoro will take part while cash prizes and trophies will be given to the winning teams.
Students players of Public and private Schools and Colleges will take part in the games.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 18 law breakers including three gamblers3 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt releases song to express solidarity with Kashmiri people6 seconds ago
-
3-days sports festival to start from Feb 7 at Almanzar Jamshoro10 seconds ago
-
DC visits Dera Bakha to inspect polio campaign12 seconds ago
-
1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant celebrates Chinese Spring Festival10 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in police encounter10 minutes ago
-
DIG Headquarters Syed Ali Raza inspects police fleet10 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses meningitis vaccine with DRAP chief10 minutes ago
-
Nation condoles Prince Karim Agha Khan's demise10 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of Prince Karim Aga Khan10 minutes ago
-
Kashmir integral part of Pakistan: Ulema Council chairman10 minutes ago
-
PU gets Rs 5.5m grant for women boxing talent hunt20 minutes ago