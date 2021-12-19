UrduPoint.com

3-days Workshop On Youth Development Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A Three-day training workshop with the measures to enhance capabilities of energetic youth about administrative and individual skills concluded here on Sunday.

According to details, the workshop which was organized by the Pakistan down syndrome association (PDSE) in collaboration with sports and youth affairs department Sindh imparted training to differently able youth to motivate them for hardworking and creating sense of humor.

Addressing the workshop President Pakistan Down syndrome association Saaira Lashari, NDF head Abid Lashari, Tariq Hussain Channar, Asima Munir Arain, Manthar Magsi and others said that disable youth were assets of our society who need to be encouraged.

They further said that youth with disabilities were enriched with professional expertise and equal part of society, however, requiring more improvement enabling them to prove their mettle.

Speakers emphasized upon differently able youth to not rely on a job only but should start their own business even on a small scale to earn livelihood.

