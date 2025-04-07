Open Menu

3 Dead, 2 Missing After Rickshaw Plunges Into Canal

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 11:40 PM

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

At least three members of a family lost their lives and two others remain missing on Monday after a rickshaw carrying 14 people plunged into the Gohati Canal near the Bakker area of Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) At least three members of a family lost their lives and two others remain missing on Monday after a rickshaw carrying 14 people plunged into the Gohati Canal near the Bakker area of Swabi.

According to District Emergency Officer Owais Babar, all passengers aboard the rickshaw belonged to the same family.

Rescue 1122 teams launched an immediate operation and managed to rescue eight individuals alive.

Four of the rescued were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that three had succumbed to their injuries.

One person remains in critical condition.

Rescue officials said a search operation is underway to locate the two missing persons, believed to be a mother and her son, based on eyewitness accounts.

Divers are continuing efforts in the canal, and emergency response teams have intensified the operation.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident, but initial information suggests the rickshaw veered off course and fell into the canal while navigating the narrow passage near the area.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who ..

Saif bin Zayed honors members of MOI Air Wing who saved lives of nine people aft ..

16 minutes ago
 3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Cana ..

3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

5 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter

31 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & I ..

BISE Larkana annual examinations of SSC Part I & II from Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation ..

AC Chiniot ensures smooth conduct of Matriculation exams

5 minutes ago
 Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examin ..

Invigilator dismissed for negligence during examination duty

5 minutes ago
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Regi ..

UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq

46 minutes ago
 High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves ..

High-speed collision on Lalian Sahiwal Road leaves three injured

5 minutes ago
 President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, to ..

President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..

46 minutes ago
 Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarit ..

Traders Alliance held meeting to express solidarity with Palestinians

3 minutes ago
 PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regu ..

PTI founder seeks weekly calls with children, regular health checkups in court p ..

3 minutes ago
 CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, ..

CM Murad orders regulating mobile phone business, action against scrap dealers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan