3 dead, 2 missing after Rickshaw plunges into Canal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) At least three members of a family lost their lives and two others remain missing on Monday after a rickshaw carrying 14 people plunged into the Gohati Canal near the Bakker area of Swabi.

According to District Emergency Officer Owais Babar, all passengers aboard the rickshaw belonged to the same family.

Rescue 1122 teams launched an immediate operation and managed to rescue eight individuals alive.

Four of the rescued were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed that three had succumbed to their injuries.

One person remains in critical condition.

Rescue officials said a search operation is underway to locate the two missing persons, believed to be a mother and her son, based on eyewitness accounts.

Divers are continuing efforts in the canal, and emergency response teams have intensified the operation.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the accident, but initial information suggests the rickshaw veered off course and fell into the canal while navigating the narrow passage near the area.