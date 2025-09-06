3 dead, 5 injured in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Three school children were killed and five others critically injured in traffic accident on Saturday near Lady Garden Park, Abbottabad.

According to a private news channel, the children were on their way when the speeding dumper struck ran over them causing devastation on the spot.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene, shifting the bodies and the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police said investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident, while efforts are being made to arrest the driver who fled the scene.