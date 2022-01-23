UrduPoint.com

3 Dead, 505 Injured In 475 Road Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) ::At least three people were killed and 505 injured in 475 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 279 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 223 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 232 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 57 pedestrians, and 216 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 95 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 93 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 29 in Faisalabad with 31 victims and at third Multan with 54 road accidents and 57 victims.

According to the data, 382 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 71 motorcars, 17vans, 6 passengerbuses, 17 trucks and 56 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved inthe road accidents.

