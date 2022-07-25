3 dead, 7 injured in rain-flood related incidents in KP

Three people had died and seven others injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last three days, said a press release issued here by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people had died and seven others injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period of last three days, said a press release issued here by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA on Monday.

It said that 221 houses were partially damaged and 102 destroyed completely in the province.

According to a spokesman of PDMA relief goods were distributed to the rain affectees of Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, D.I. Khan and Kohistan Upper.

In Tehsil Shahalam, Peshawar, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief, Assistant Commissioner (AC) and the representatives of Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, Town Municipal Administration (TMA), Police and field staff of the revenue department rushed to the flood affected areas and launched relief operation.

Announcements were also made through the loud speakers of the local masajid to avoid going towards the river while the TMA, field staff of revenue department and rescue teams equipped with required machinery have been deployed in the locality.

Similarly, district administration, revenue staff, irrigation department and teams of Rescue 1122 have been put on alert in D.I. Khan while relief operation was also continued. A flood relief centre has also been established for the affectees of rain and flood in Government Higher Secondary school, Ramak.

In Lower Chitral, the machinery of National Highway Authority (NHA) has been activated and after hectic efforts of 14 hours, all closed roads have been partially opened for traffic.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has directed district administrations of all rain and flood affected districts to collect estimates of losses and provision of all possible assistance to affectees.