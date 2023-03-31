3 dead, four other injured in stampede during free flour distribution in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :As many as three persons were killed and four others injured in a stampede during the distribution of free flour at various points during last one week, Police confirmed here on Friday.

According to the data issued by the Police, two persons were killed in Bannu and one person in Charsadda while four other injured in Bannu in the week time of the stampede. However, there were also reports of 5 looted 400 bags of free flour in five different places all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, Citizens looted 835 bags in Malakand Tehsil Police Station, 360 bags in Naugman Peshawar and in Dera Ismail Khan, citizens looted 5 truckloads of flour and shared it among themselves.

The five trucks contained 2,244 bags of free flour as in Hazar Khawani area of Peshawar, women and men together have looted 600 bags. An official of the district administration Peshawar said that they have also taken action against those involved in irregularities during flour distribution.