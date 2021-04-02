UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Dead In Roof Collapse Incident In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:20 AM

3 dead in roof collapse incident in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least three persons including an elder women and two minor girls were killed on the spot when a mud-house collapsed at Dora road Peshawar on early Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victims were sleeping in a room of their house when its roof suddenly collapsed on them and claimed three lives.

Soon after the roof collapsed incident, people who were gathered outside of the house, along with other local people of the area, rushed to the site to help the victims and called rescue 1122 teams, officials added.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the bodies nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

4 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

9 hours ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.