3 dead in roof collapse incident in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :At least three persons including an elder women and two minor girls were killed on the spot when a mud-house collapsed at Dora road Peshawar on early Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victims were sleeping in a room of their house when its roof suddenly collapsed on them and claimed three lives.

Soon after the roof collapsed incident, people who were gathered outside of the house, along with other local people of the area, rushed to the site to help the victims and called rescue 1122 teams, officials added.

Levies force reached the site and shifted the bodies nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.