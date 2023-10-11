3 dead, several injured as under-construction building collapses

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) At least three people were killed and four labourers received serious injuries when an under-construction building in Shah Faisal Colony collapsed here on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the incident happened near Qadri Masjid in Shah Faisal Colony No.

5 in the morning and rescue workers shifted dead bodies and injured persons to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Local Police said that the building was under construction and Police and Rescue officials had reached the site of the incident.

Eight labourers were working in the building, out of whom four were rescued with slight injuries and were taken to hospital while four others were feared to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, Police officials said.