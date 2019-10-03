UrduPoint.com
3 Dead, Several Injured In Hub Road Mishap

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :At least three people died and several others were injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck near Hub on early Thursday morning.

According to details, police said that a Karachi bound passenger coach was going to Bella collided head-on with a truck in Hub, district Lasbela due to over speeding.

Several people died on the spot in the accident while several others were seriously injured, police added.

The bodies of the injured were shifted to district hospital where the condition of some of more wounded people was stated to be critical and it was feared that the death toll could rise further.

The police registered case of the incident.

Further investigation against the truck driver was underway.

