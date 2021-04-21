3 dead,742 injured in 684 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast three people were killed and 742 injured in 684 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of them, 426 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 313 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Statistics showed that 193 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 190 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third Multan with 47 road accidents and 56 victims.

According to the data 565 motorbikes, 99 auto-rickshaws, 76 motorcars, 32 vans, 04 passengerbuses, 20 trucks and 95 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved inthe road accidents.