3 dealers held with cache of fireworks

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Police arrested three fireworks dealers in a raid here on Tuesday and recovered a cache of fireworks from their possession.

On the instructions of District Police Officer Umar Farooq, a crackdown was launched in different areas of the district ahead of the upcoming Shab-e-Barat.

On a tip-off, the accused identified as Adnan, son of Abdul Aziz, and Abid, son of Akhtar Ali and Asad were held red-handed in the limits of Jahanian Police Station in Khanewal.

The recovered fireworks items consisting of fireballs, fountains, sparklers, rockets and firecrackers were taken into custody from Pull 114/10-R.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.