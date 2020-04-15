3 deaths, 65 Covid-19 confirmed cases reported from KP during last 24 hours

During the last 24 hour at least 3 persons succumbed to infectious Covid-19 patients in different hospitals of provincial capital while 65 new confirmed cases were reported from across the province thus taking the tally to 865

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :During the last 24 hour at least 3 persons succumbed to infectious Covid-19 patients in different hospitals of provincial capital while 65 new confirmed cases were reported from across the province thus taking the tally to 865.

According to Health Department data, 22 new confirmed cases were reported from Peshawar, 11 from Dir Upper, 7 from Bunner, 5 from Bannu, 4 each from Charsadda, D I Khan, 3 from Hangu, 2 from Shangla and one each from Karak, Kohat, North Waziristan.

It revealed that majority of new cases were having history of travel with Tableeghi jammaat, adding that 25 more patients recovered and discharged from various hospitals of the province during last 24 hours taking the tally of total recovered patients to 178 in KP.