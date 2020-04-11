3 developers of illegal housing colony booked in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Three developers of an illegal housing colony were booked on charge of violating rules and regulations of the department concerned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : Three developers of an illegal housing colony were booked on charge of violating rules and regulations of the department concerned.

A spokesman of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) said on Saturday that under Local Government Ordinance 2001 and Development of Citizens Act 1976, all the housing scheme developers are bound to seek permission from the FDA before developing any residential scheme or starting constructions, but Tariq Mehmood, Sarfraz and Naveed developed an illegal house colony in Chak No.

243-RB without getting prior permission from the FDA.

Taking notice of this irregularity, FDA Town Planning Directorate teams headed by Deputy Director Town Planning FDA Raheel Zafar sealed premises of the housing colony besides demolishing its office and boundary walls, digging up roadsand sewerage lines there.