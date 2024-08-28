3 Development Schemes Worth Rs 1.48bn Approved
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 08:41 PM
At the 22nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, three development schemes worth Rs 1.48bn were approved on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) At the 22nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, three development schemes worth Rs 1.48bn were approved on Wednesday.
The approved schemes include Provision of Stand-By Pumping Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 717.
387 million, Rehabilitation of Donga Gali Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 766.733 million and Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift/Cable car System at Kotli Sattian, District Murree, at a cost of Rs 1 million.
The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, members of the P&D Board, heads of relevant departments, and other senior representatives.
