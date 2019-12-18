3 DHOs, 2 MS suspended over unsatisfactory performance

Three District Health Officers (DHO) while two Medical Superintendents (MS) on Wednesday suspended by Balochistan government for showing laxity in submitting progress reports of contractual employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Three District Health Officers (DHO) while two Medical Superintendents ( MS ) on Wednesday suspended by Balochistan government for showing laxity in submitting progress reports of contractual employees.

The provincial government had initiated an departmental inquiry against the suspended officials of health department after they did not respond to the issued show cause notices, the spokesperson of Balochistan Government Liaquat Shahwani told APP.

At the time of suspension, the officers were posted in health sector at Pujgoor, Harnai and Kachi, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that to improve the health services, the provincial government had directed all the Regional Health Officers and District Health Officers to submit the monthly progress of development programmes and the performance of the staffers to the reviewed committee.

The division wise performance review committee meeting will be held on weekly basis in the office of Secretary Health department Balochistan.

The spokesperson said that the series of innovative steps of the government for the safety of patients, the provision of medicines and round the clock availability of doctors and paramedical staff would be continued further.

He also informed that almost 70 doctors and more than 100 paramedical staff had been dismissed from jobs over not performing their duties.

He said the government had taken a stern action against the ghost employees of other departments and terminated them from their services and many others had been served notices on misuse of power and corruption charges.

He said Bolochistan government was trying to ensure transparency in the governing system, adding that for the first time in history of the province as the government was suspended an Acting Secretary on misconduct.

He urged the public to register complaints to the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell, where they feel misuse of national exchequer and misconduct.