3 die, 11 injure in Truck-Car collision

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and 11 others got injured after a car collided with a Mazda Truck near Garath Hayat on Dera-Tank road on Tuesday.

According to an official of Rescue 1122, three people including a woman and a child, who were travelling in a car to attend a marriage ceremony in Tank, died on the spot in the tragic incident while 11 people got injured.

All the people onboard in the Mazda Truck were labourers and going somewhere for their work.

The Rescue 1122 team after receiving information rushed to the site and provided first aid to the injured persons.

Later, the bodies and injured were shifted to hospital through ambulances of Rescue 1122.