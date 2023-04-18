3 die, 12 trapped people recovered alive, Corps Commander inspects rescue operation at landslide site in Torkham

Three dead bodies and 12 trapped persons were recovered from a heavy landslide at Torkham in the Khyber district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Three dead bodies and 12 trapped persons were recovered from a heavy landslide at Torkham in the Khyber district on Tuesday.

Corps Commander, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the landslide-hit site at Torkham where he reviewed the ongoing rescue and clearance operations of the Pakistan Army and others organizations.

According to official sources, the Pakistan Army along with Provincial Rescue teams were participating in the operations at Torkham.� Pakistan Army's Urban, Search and Rescue teams were actively participating in the relief and rescue operations in the affected area.

The Army Engineers' dumpers along with other equipment and machinery were busy in the removal of the landslides.

� The urban search and rescue teams of Pakistan� Army were also using search cameras, rescue redaors, cutters and life locators.

As result of use of the modern equipment, three dead bodies were recovered and 12 persons were retrieved alive whose condition was out of danger.