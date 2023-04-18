UrduPoint.com

3 Die, 12 Trapped People Recovered Alive, Corps Commander Inspects Rescue Operation At Landslide Site In Torkham

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 08:27 PM

3 die, 12 trapped people recovered alive, Corps Commander inspects rescue operation at landslide site in Torkham

Three dead bodies and 12 trapped persons were recovered from a heavy landslide at Torkham in the Khyber district on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Three dead bodies and 12 trapped persons were recovered from a heavy landslide at Torkham in the Khyber district on Tuesday.

Corps Commander, Lt Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat visited the landslide-hit site at Torkham where he reviewed the ongoing rescue and clearance operations of the Pakistan Army and others organizations.

According to official sources, the Pakistan Army along with Provincial Rescue teams were participating in the operations at Torkham.� Pakistan Army's Urban, Search and Rescue teams were actively participating in the relief and rescue operations in the affected area.

The Army Engineers' dumpers along with other equipment and machinery were busy in the removal of the landslides.

� The urban search and rescue teams of Pakistan� Army were also using search cameras, rescue redaors, cutters and life locators.

As result of use of the modern equipment, three dead bodies were recovered and 12 persons were retrieved alive whose condition was out of danger.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Army SITE From

Recent Stories

FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Par ..

FIBA Decides Against Russia's Participation in Paris Olympics Pre-Quilifying Tou ..

4 minutes ago
 Rain in Sukkur, weather turns pleasant

Rain in Sukkur, weather turns pleasant

4 minutes ago
 KP government launches full-swing admission campai ..

KP government launches full-swing admission campaign in government schools

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Bannu Division chairs meeting to prev ..

Commissioner Bannu Division chairs meeting to prevent smuggling of food items

3 minutes ago
 Libyan National Army Released 6 Detainees as Resul ..

Libyan National Army Released 6 Detainees as Result of Negotiations - UN Officia ..

3 minutes ago
 First introductory meeting of Provincial Commissio ..

First introductory meeting of Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.