Open Menu

3 Die, 15 Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 08:55 PM

3 die, 15 injured in road accident

At least three people including a minor girl died and 15 were injured in a road accident on the Indus highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) At least three people including a minor girl died and 15 were injured in a road accident on the Indus highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to the details, as a result of a head-on collision between a Vigo and a passenger van on the Indus highway near Manjhand, a minor girl Muqadas Channa, the van driver resident of Dadu Ashiq Malah, and Syed Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Karachi died while 15 people including six children were injured.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Manjhand Taluka Hospital. The occupants of the Vigo which met with the accident are said to be residents of Lyari who were going to Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto while the occupants of the van were going to Matli, district Badin.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Driver Died Road Accident Vigo Van Jamshoro Badin Dadu Lyari Matli

Recent Stories

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

3 minutes ago
 Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

Murderer of five relatives killed in encounter

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties w ..

Pakistan attaches significance to fraternal ties with Muslim world: PM Kakar

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..

4 minutes ago
 Yousuf Leghari’s book launches on Dec 29

Yousuf Leghari’s book launches on Dec 29

6 minutes ago
 Tehrik-e-Jawanan rally pays homage to security for ..

Tehrik-e-Jawanan rally pays homage to security forces martyrs

6 minutes ago
Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

4 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed ..

Benazir Bhutto’s 16th death anniversary observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

6 minutes ago
 UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fr ..

UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fruits in 2023: Dr Iqrar

6 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise after festive break

Stock markets rise after festive break

21 minutes ago
 Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

Minister inspects ongoing cleanliness campaign

23 minutes ago
 Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan