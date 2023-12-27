3 die, 15 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least three people including a minor girl died and 15 were injured in a road accident on the Indus highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) At least three people including a minor girl died and 15 were injured in a road accident on the Indus highway in Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to the details, as a result of a head-on collision between a Vigo and a passenger van on the Indus highway near Manjhand, a minor girl Muqadas Channa, the van driver resident of Dadu Ashiq Malah, and Syed Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Karachi died while 15 people including six children were injured.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to Manjhand Taluka Hospital. The occupants of the Vigo which met with the accident are said to be residents of Lyari who were going to Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto while the occupants of the van were going to Matli, district Badin.