3 die, 17 injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) At least three persons among them a female bus hostess have died and 17 others sustained injuries as their passenger coach fell into a canal in the Noshahra Jadid area of the district.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that following a telephone call, the rescuers and ambulances of Rescue 1122 rushed to the Noshahra Jadid area where a Karachi-bound passenger coach had fallen into a canal called “Uch Canal”.

The ambulances of Rescue 1122 transported the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) where the injured were provided with emergency medical aid.

The police sources said that the passenger coach was on way from Rawalpindi to Karachi on the national highway when it fell into Uch canal near Jhangra Interchange of Motorway when the driver took a U-turn on the road and lost his control driving due to over-speed.

The Noshahra Jadid police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.