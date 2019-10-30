UrduPoint.com
3 Die, 19 Injured As Jeep Plunges Into A Gorge

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:53 PM

At least three persons died and 19 others injured when a passenger jeep fell into a deep gorge at Balkot Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : At least three persons died and 19 others injured when a passenger jeep fell into a deep gorge at Balkot Torghar.

Police said, a passenger jeep carrying more than 25 passengers was heading towards Balkot from Jadba fell into a deep gorge while taking a sharp turn. As a result three people including two women died on the spot and 19 others were injured.

In the presence of Deputy Commissioner Torghar Javed Ali Orakzai, ADC Abdul Wajid and District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Janis Khan locals and police force conducted the rescue operation.

The injured were shifted to Jadba hospital where the minor injured were given first aid and discharged and injured with critical injuries were referred to Ayub Medical Complex and shifted in three ambulances.

The bodies of the ill-fated passengers were identified as Gulzaira wife of Malkloof Shah, Gul Zartaja wife of Noor Muhammad and Ahmed Said son of Goncha while the injured included Taj Bar, Salook Syed, Barkat Syed, Zahir ul Haq, Fazal Wahid, Tahseen Ullah, Wali Syed, Shah Tamraiz, Awal Hazir, Nameer, Syed Bal Shah, Mahraj, Qudous, Waleet Khan, Gul Taj and Sadiqain.

