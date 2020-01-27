3 die, 2 critically injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

3 people including a woman have been killed and 2 people have been injured in road mishap near Faisalabad Ameen Pur Bangla Inter Change on Monday

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) 3 people including a woman have been killed and 2 people have been injured in road mishap near Faisalabad Ameen Pur Bangla Inter Change on Monday.According to media reports, a speedy car was hit by unknown vehicle and as a result 3 people including a woman died on the spot while 2 people got critically injured.

Injured were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.According to Rescue official accident occurred due to over speed while unknown vehicle fled from the spot.