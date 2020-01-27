UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Die, 2 Critically Injured In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:38 PM

3 die, 2 critically injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

3 people including a woman have been killed and 2 people have been injured in road mishap near Faisalabad Ameen Pur Bangla Inter Change on Monday

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) 3 people including a woman have been killed and 2 people have been injured in road mishap near Faisalabad Ameen Pur Bangla Inter Change on Monday.According to media reports, a speedy car was hit by unknown vehicle and as a result 3 people including a woman died on the spot while 2 people got critically injured.

Injured were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.According to Rescue official accident occurred due to over speed while unknown vehicle fled from the spot.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Faisalabad Road Vehicle Car Died Women Media From

Recent Stories

UAE and France count on each other to achieve peac ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) plans to designa ..

9 minutes ago

US confirms three more cases of coronavirus

9 minutes ago

Federal Gov't releases Rs 425.7b for development p ..

9 minutes ago

International Cancer Day to be marked on Feb 4

9 minutes ago

Lipstick banned in University

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.