3 die, 20 injured as a passenger van plunges into deep ravine in Nara Amazai

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : At least three persons died and 20 others injured as a vehicle carrying a family plunged into a ravine at in the limits of Nara Amazai here on Thursday.

The illfated family of Shangri Amazi which was heading towards their village after ttending the funeral prayer of their relatives from Changlo village when their vehicle No. DIR-509 fell into the gorge at Nara Amazai when driver lost his control over the steering.

As many as three person including Mohisn Khan son of Khan Bahadur, Luqman son of Anwar Said and Kala Khan son of Babar Khan died on the spot, more than 20 persons injured and eight of them were declared critical.

The rescue 1122 and police joined the locals in rescue operation. Nara Amazai police, rescuers and locals have faced lot of difficulties during the rescue operation and they had to tear the body of the vehicle and recovered the injured and dead bodies.

Nara Amazai police have registered the case against Gul Nazir driver of the vehicle under section 320, 279 and 337.