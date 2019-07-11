UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Die, 20 Injured As A Passenger Van Plunges Into Deep Ravine In Nara Amazai

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:16 PM

3 die, 20 injured as a passenger van plunges into deep ravine in Nara Amazai

At least three persons died and 20 others injured as a vehicle carrying a family plunged into a ravine at in the limits of Nara Amazai here on Thursday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : At least three persons died and 20 others injured as a vehicle carrying a family plunged into a ravine at in the limits of Nara Amazai here on Thursday.

The illfated family of Shangri Amazi which was heading towards their village after ttending the funeral prayer of their relatives from Changlo village when their vehicle No. DIR-509 fell into the gorge at Nara Amazai when driver lost his control over the steering.

As many as three person including Mohisn Khan son of Khan Bahadur, Luqman son of Anwar Said and Kala Khan son of Babar Khan died on the spot, more than 20 persons injured and eight of them were declared critical.

The rescue 1122 and police joined the locals in rescue operation. Nara Amazai police, rescuers and locals have faced lot of difficulties during the rescue operation and they had to tear the body of the vehicle and recovered the injured and dead bodies.

Nara Amazai police have registered the case against Gul Nazir driver of the vehicle under section 320, 279 and 337.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Driver Vehicle Died Nara Rescue 1122 Prayer Family From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

6 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

6 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

20 minutes ago

UAE’s waste diversion goals can be achieved with ..

36 minutes ago

Australia slump to 10-2 against England in World C ..

5 minutes ago

Pak to flag Eco-Restoration Fund at UNSG Summit 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.