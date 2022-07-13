3 die, 26 injure in road mishaps in D.I.Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman among three have been killed and 26 others got injured in three separate road mishaps in Dera on Wednesday, said police and hospital sources.

According to sources, the first accident occurred about 50 kilometers off Dera on Dara Zinda-Zhob road when a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus packed with commuters turned turtle near Parwarha area in the hilly terrain of the Sulaiman Range. The area falls in the limit of Darazinda, a sub headquarter of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Area (FATA).

According to a press statement issued here by the 1122 authorities, the unfortunate passenger vehicle was coming from Quetta via Zhob-Dera road.

The sources said that the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near Parwarha area of Darazinda Tehsil. The sources said the vehicle whisked off the road and turned turtle leaving 18 people injured.

The spokesman added that three including a woman who suffered fatal injuries died on the way to hospital.

The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The incident is said to be an outcome of over speeding.

The second accident took place on Indus Highway when a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus collided with rikshaw-loader near Larh Shareef on Chashma road, said the 1122 source on Wednesday.

The mishap left seven commuters injured including women and children. The Rescue 1122 officials getting information reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Hospital.

In another incident, a speedy truck hit a donkey-cart on Indus Highway in the limit of Parova police station near TMA offices on Wednesday. The police sources said that the cart-driver identified as Subhan, son of Abdu, sustained fatal injuries and was referred to Multan for medical treatment.