UrduPoint.com

3 Die, 26 Injure In Road Mishaps In D.I.Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 06:10 PM

3 die, 26 injure in road mishaps in D.I.Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A woman among three have been killed and 26 others got injured in three separate road mishaps in Dera on Wednesday, said police and hospital sources.

According to sources, the first accident occurred about 50 kilometers off Dera on Dara Zinda-Zhob road when a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus packed with commuters turned turtle near Parwarha area in the hilly terrain of the Sulaiman Range. The area falls in the limit of Darazinda, a sub headquarter of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Area (FATA).

According to a press statement issued here by the 1122 authorities, the unfortunate passenger vehicle was coming from Quetta via Zhob-Dera road.

The sources said that the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near Parwarha area of Darazinda Tehsil. The sources said the vehicle whisked off the road and turned turtle leaving 18 people injured.

The spokesman added that three including a woman who suffered fatal injuries died on the way to hospital.

The dead and injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The incident is said to be an outcome of over speeding.

The second accident took place on Indus Highway when a Rawalpindi bound passenger bus collided with rikshaw-loader near Larh Shareef on Chashma road, said the 1122 source on Wednesday.

The mishap left seven commuters injured including women and children. The Rescue 1122 officials getting information reached the spot and shifted the injured to District Hospital.

In another incident, a speedy truck hit a donkey-cart on Indus Highway in the limit of Parova police station near TMA offices on Wednesday. The police sources said that the cart-driver identified as Subhan, son of Abdu, sustained fatal injuries and was referred to Multan for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Dead Quetta Police FATA Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Died Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

5 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

5 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.