3 die, 3 others injure as jeep falls into gorge in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) ; , Jan 25 (APP):Three persons were killed while three others got injured when a private jeep skidded off the road and fell into deep ravine at Dachore Mehran village near Garhi Dopataa on Srinagar Highway near the State capital town Monday morning, the police said.

The deceased were identified as driver Murad Abbasi, Iqra Bashir and Sain Khan, Muzaffarabad PCR told APP telephonically.

All the three injured were rushed to the hospital where two of them termed as serious. The ill-fated 4-wheeler was on way from Garhi Dopatta to adjoining village.