3 die, 4 injure in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons were killed and four others got injured in different rain-related incidents while six houses were also damaged partially during last 24 hours across the province, confirms Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PDMA Director General (DG) Sharif Hussain said the district administrations and other departments concerned had been directed to accelerate relief operation in their respective areas.

District administration Chitral has partially restored road leading to Averak, Manur, Beshkeer, Nar Kot and Beghost localities.

He said that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, PDMA, district administrations and other departments concerned had been put on alert while the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority was also fully active.

In case of any emergency, the people have been directed to report on Helpline 1700.