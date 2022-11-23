3 die, 4 injured in road mishap near Musafirkhana

As many as 3 persons have died and four got injured when a speeding van rammed into a tractor trolley near Musafirkhana here this evening

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 3 persons have died and four got injured when a speeding van rammed into a tractor trolley near Musafirkhana here this evening.

According to police sources, an APV van was coming from Sadiqabad to Bahawalpur when it rammed into a tractor-trolley from the rear.

As a result, three persons including the van driver died on the spot.

The deceased passengers are identified as Rashid and Zulfiqar Ali. Four passengers who got injured were rushed to hospital where their condition is reported to be stable.

Police have reached the site and initiated an investigation.