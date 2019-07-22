UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Die, 5 Injured In Different Incidents In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:23 PM

3 die, 5 injured in different incidents in Faisalabad

3 people died and 5 got injured in different incidents at Faisalabad on Monday

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) 3 people died and 5 got injured in different incidents at Faisalabad on Monday.According to media reports 3 people died and 5 persons including 3 women sustained injured in different incidents .

40 years old Zafar resident of Khushab got head injury in accident while going to Johar Abad on his motorcycle and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he died despite doctors efforts.Apart from this a 40 years old resident of Chiniot Mukhtar also got injured in an accident being hit by unknown vehicle and he also died in Allied Hospital.

25 years old Mudassir Abbas fell from the roof of toll plaza while dozing off on a chair and he died on the way to hospital.Two speedy wagons collided near Punjab College in Tandla city and as a result Sarla Bibi, Rani Bibi and Shahmand Ali got injured.

The rescue teams shifted them to THQ hospital after providing First Aid.37 years old Khalida Parveen resident of Nishat Abad got injured from a stray bullet while sleeping on the roof of her house. Khalida was shifted to Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicle Died Chiniot Khushab Women Media From Nishat

Recent Stories

144 Pakistani Undergrads Head This Fall to U.S. Ca ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's speech in US widely lauded in Laho ..

1 minute ago

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls ..

1 minute ago

Banks asked to collect details of Benami accounts ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran khan should be asked what fac ..

1 minute ago

Stands with Fatima like so many others who are fac ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.