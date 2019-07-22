3 die, 5 injured in different incidents in Faisalabad

3 people died and 5 got injured in different incidents at Faisalabad on Monday

40 years old Zafar resident of Khushab got head injury in accident while going to Johar Abad on his motorcycle and was shifted to Allied Hospital where he died despite doctors efforts.Apart from this a 40 years old resident of Chiniot Mukhtar also got injured in an accident being hit by unknown vehicle and he also died in Allied Hospital.

25 years old Mudassir Abbas fell from the roof of toll plaza while dozing off on a chair and he died on the way to hospital.Two speedy wagons collided near Punjab College in Tandla city and as a result Sarla Bibi, Rani Bibi and Shahmand Ali got injured.

The rescue teams shifted them to THQ hospital after providing First Aid.37 years old Khalida Parveen resident of Nishat Abad got injured from a stray bullet while sleeping on the roof of her house. Khalida was shifted to Allied Hospital.