3 Die, 7 Injured As Bus Over Turned On Motorway
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Three persons including two females were killed Tuesday while seven others got injured as a passenger bus coming from Lahore over turned due to over speeding on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Ghazi interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Three persons including two females were killed Tuesday while seven others got injured as a passenger bus coming from Lahore over turned due to over speeding on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Ghazi interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station.
The rescue 1122 sources said the driver of the fatal passenger bus lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding and slippery road and it skieded off the road.
A 10 years old girl died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in tehsil headquarters hospital Hassanabdal.
The deceased were identified as Shamim Bibi and Gull Baig. The identity of the girl could not ascertained till filing this news report.
The rescue 1122 and National highway and motorway Police shifted the injured and dead bodies to the hospitals.
The Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps
Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages
Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months
FIA arrests two human traffickers
Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony
Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financia ..
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations
Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced
Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, b ..
UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony2 minutes ago
-
Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil2 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Pakistan's Linguistic Diversity' held at PAL2 minutes ago
-
KP Police committed to defeat terrorism once again: IGP Zulfiqar Hameed2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains2 hours ago
-
Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held2 hours ago
-
CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal2 hours ago
-
NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'2 hours ago
-
SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad2 hours ago