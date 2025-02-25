Open Menu

3 Die, 7 Injured As Bus Over Turned On Motorway

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 11:17 PM

Three persons including two females were killed Tuesday while seven others got injured as a passenger bus coming from Lahore over turned due to over speeding on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Ghazi interchange in the limits of Hazro Police station

The rescue 1122 sources said the driver of the fatal passenger bus lost control over the vehicle due to over speeding and slippery road and it skieded off the road.

A 10 years old girl died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries in tehsil headquarters hospital Hassanabdal.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Bibi and Gull Baig. The identity of the girl could not ascertained till filing this news report.

The rescue 1122 and National highway and motorway Police shifted the injured and dead bodies to the hospitals.

The Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

