3 die, 7 injured in roof collapse in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Three persons, including two women died and seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality of Samanabad area here on Tuesday.

According to police, at least 10 persons were present in the building when its roof caved in.

Rescue teams reached the spot and rescued seven injured persons from the debris and shifted them to a hospital.

The three bodies recovered were identified as Muhammad Sharif (75), Riffat Bibi (45) and Ms Nazia (45). The injured included Mahnoor (20), Maryam (7), Waqas (30) and Awais (20), Fazal (20), Asma (45) and Shahzaib (20), Rescue-1122 and hospital sources said.