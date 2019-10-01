UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Die, 7 Injured In Roof Collapse In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:19 PM

3 die, 7 injured in roof collapse in Lahore

Three persons, including two women, died and seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality of Samanabad area here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Three persons, including two women, died and seven others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Pakki Thathi locality of Samanabad area here on Tuesday.

According to police, at least 10 persons were present in the building when its roof caved in.

Rescue teams reached the spot and rescued seven injured persons from the debris and shifted them to a hospital.

The three bodies recovered were identified as Muhammad Sharif (75), Riffat Bibi (45) and Ms Nazia (45). The injured included Mahnoor (20), Maryam (7), Waqas (30) and Awais (20), Fazal (20), Asma (45) and Shahzaib (20), Rescue-1122 and hospital sources said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Women From

Recent Stories

People of Determination participate in &#039;Disru ..

5 minutes ago

Middle East emerges as top importer of Pakistani m ..

17 seconds ago

King of Tonga visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

35 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention marks Internatio ..

35 minutes ago

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47 ..

35 minutes ago

Child protection institute to get sports, technica ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.