3 die as a passengers van plunges into ravine in Battagram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :At least three passengers including a woman lost their lives while four others got injured when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in Battagram on early Wednesday morning.

According to local police, a passenger van was on its way to Battagram when suddenly the driver lost control of the vehicle which consequently fell into a deep ditch, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and local people rushed to the site after the incident and took part in the rescue activities.

After hectic efforts, the bodies were retrieved from the ravine and were shifted to the District Headquarters HospitalBattagram.