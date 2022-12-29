UrduPoint.com

3 Die As House Collapses In Nowshera Due To Cylinder Blast

December 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons were killed and four others injured as a house collapsed in Pabbi Wapda Colony of Nowshera city due to gas cylinder explosion n Thursday.

Teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot soon after the incident and retrieved the bodies of dead and injured from debris, and shifted them to hospital, news channels reported.

The deceased included Wajid (30), his wife, and a newborn baby girl, while the injured were Niaz Bibi (50), Zubair (33), Nimra (9) and Mustafa (5).

