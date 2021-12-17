3 die due to gas leakage in Rahim Yar Khan

As many as three persons died and as many fell unconscious due to gas leakage in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as three persons died and as many fell unconscious due to gas leakage in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, six employees of a private restaurant were sleeping inside the restaurant with a gas heater on.

The gas got leaked from the heater and as a result, three of them identified as Waqas, Ghafoor and Umair died while three others namely Ishaaq, Mohsin and Wahid fell unconscious.

Rescue workers took unconscious persons to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families.