3 Die In Chagmalai IED Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

3 die in Chagmalai IED blast

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :An improvised explosive device (IED) blasted in a local market of Chagmalai sub town in Servikai tehsil, leaving three people dead.

The blast rocked the area and left atleast 3 people dead.

The incident which took place immediately after the Friday congregation prayers also left two people injured, the rescue sources added.

The deceased included Farid Shikari son of Malik, Mustafa and Rehman wali while Rehmat Khan and Zar salam got injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Jandola hospital.

