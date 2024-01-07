Open Menu

3 Die In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 10:00 PM

3 die in different incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) A 30-year-old woman Kaniz Bibi, who was burnt in Sabzazar area, died at Mayo Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was burnt in a house fire seven days ago.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man, who was found unconscious in the Shadman area, died at Services Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Asif, a resident of Tibbi City.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Factory Area. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was a drug addict and died of excessive use of drugs. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance.

