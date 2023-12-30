Open Menu

3 Die In Lahore House Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 07:23 PM

3 die in Lahore house fire incident

At least three persons died on Saturday in a house fire incident in the Chohang area of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) At least three persons died on Saturday in a house fire incident in the Chohang area of Lahore.

According to details, a man along with his wife and daughter were living on the first floor of a house when the fire suddenly erupted.

The tenants on the ground floor of the house reported the incident to the rescue, a private news channel reported.

After receiving information, the rescue personnel reached the spot and carried out the operation, and took out the deceased bodies.

Related Topics

Lahore Fire Died Wife Man

Recent Stories

50 volunteers complete civil defence training

50 volunteers complete civil defence training

7 minutes ago
 Eurostar cancels trains due to flooded UK tunnels

Eurostar cancels trains due to flooded UK tunnels

40 minutes ago
 Desilting of 132 canals of Bahawalpur Zone underwa ..

Desilting of 132 canals of Bahawalpur Zone underway

40 minutes ago
 Health minister assures timely overhaul of hospita ..

Health minister assures timely overhaul of hospitals

40 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of upcoming General Electi ..

DC reviews arrangements of upcoming General Elections

50 minutes ago
 PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore divi ..

PML-N board interviews candidates from Lahore division

50 minutes ago
Jamal Shah vowes fostering bilateral cultural coll ..

Jamal Shah vowes fostering bilateral cultural collaboration with China

1 hour ago
 CM directed IGP to control street crime, kidnappin ..

CM directed IGP to control street crime, kidnapping for ransom

1 hour ago
 Dera police seize NCP goods worth Rs 2.7 m

Dera police seize NCP goods worth Rs 2.7 m

2 hours ago
 Aisam, Aqeel clinch doubles title of Serena Hotels ..

Aisam, Aqeel clinch doubles title of Serena Hotels National C’ships

2 hours ago
 Meeting reviews progress of Phase II of Ab Gaon Ch ..

Meeting reviews progress of Phase II of Ab Gaon Chamkenge

2 hours ago
 Pakistan should embrace AI as opportunity to advan ..

Pakistan should embrace AI as opportunity to advance IT exports, economy: Speake ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan