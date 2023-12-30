3 die in Lahore house fire incident

At least three persons died on Saturday in a house fire incident in the Chohang area of Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) At least three persons died on Saturday in a house fire incident in the Chohang area of Lahore.

According to details, a man along with his wife and daughter were living on the first floor of a house when the fire suddenly erupted.

The tenants on the ground floor of the house reported the incident to the rescue, a private news channel reported.

After receiving information, the rescue personnel reached the spot and carried out the operation, and took out the deceased bodies.