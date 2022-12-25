3 die in road mishap near Ahamdpur East due to heavy fog

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as three persons died when a speeding trailer rammed a van from behind near Ahmedpur East Toll Plaza on N5 National Highway due to heavy fog the previous night.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three persons were going in a van loaded with vegetables when a speeding trailer hit them from behind due to heavy fog.

As a result, the three unidentified van riders died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East.

Police have registered the case and investigating.