3 Die In Road Mishap Near Ahamdpur East Due To Heavy Fog
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as three persons died when a speeding trailer rammed a van from behind near Ahmedpur East Toll Plaza on N5 National Highway due to heavy fog the previous night.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, three persons were going in a van loaded with vegetables when a speeding trailer hit them from behind due to heavy fog.
As a result, the three unidentified van riders died on the spot. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East.
Police have registered the case and investigating.