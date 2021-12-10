UrduPoint.com

3 Die In Three Different Road Mishaps

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:52 PM

Three persons including a child died in three different road mishaps in the suburban areas of Burewala city here on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Three persons including a child died in three different road mishaps in the suburban areas of Burewala city here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, an old man of seventy years named Muhammad Ali r/o 511E/B was heading to Burewala on motorcycle when he reached near 513 EB his motorcycle collided with speeding van, Resultantly he died on the spot.

Another incident occurred near 519 EB where motorcycle of Khadim Hussain hit with tractor trolley as a result he died on the spot. Third incident occurred near gulf city housing society where a child of six years named furqan fell on the road from his mother's lap when they were riding on speeding rickshaw, Resultantly child sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spots, they shifted the bodies to hospitals while city police have started investigations into the incidents.

