3 Die, Many Injure As Bus Falls From Flyover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

3 die, many injure as bus falls from flyover

Three passengers were killed and many others sustained injuries after the bus they were aboard fell from circle bypass road into a ditch in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Three passengers were killed and many others sustained injuries after the bus they were aboard fell from circle bypass road into a ditch in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Tuesday.

A section of ring road or circle bypass around the city is built at around fifteen feet height above the Muzaffargarh-Rangpur road and is commonly called Bhuttapur flyover.

The bus that was travelling from DG Khan to Multan, somehow, became uncontrollable, and fell from the height after breaking the safety barriers. According to initial information three passengers have died, rescuers said.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Nayyar Iqbal immediately accompanied a rescuers team to the spot and started rescue operation that is still ongoing. The injured were provided first aid treatment and shifted to hospital. The rescuers were now engaged in taking out the passengers trapped inside the bus.

More Stories From Pakistan

