UrduPoint.com

3 Die Of Corona, 49 New Cases Detected In KP

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 09:46 PM

3 die of Corona, 49 new cases detected in KP

Three more persons died of coronavirus as 49 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Three more persons died of coronavirus as 49 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With three new deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5,927 while on the other hand as many as 11,717 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 49 were proved positive for coronavirus.

During the same period 34 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 174,852.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vacc ..

Russia Donates Single-Component Sputnik Light Vaccine Shots to Vietnam - Embassy

5 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, a ..

Dr Faisal appreciates performance of NIH during, after Covid-19

5 minutes ago
 Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memoria ..

Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memorial shutdown

5 minutes ago
 UN Leads Meeting With Somali President in Mogadish ..

UN Leads Meeting With Somali President in Mogadishu - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Newly formed PHMMC to help resolving Hindu communi ..

Newly formed PHMMC to help resolving Hindu community's problems: Pir Noor-ul-Haq ..

7 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred police inspector held

Funeral prayer of martyred police inspector held

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.