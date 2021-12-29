3 die of Corona, 49 new cases detected in KP

Three more persons died of coronavirus as 49 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Three more persons died of coronavirus as 49 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

With three new deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5,927 while on the other hand as many as 11,717 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 49 were proved positive for coronavirus.

During the same period 34 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 174,852.