3 die of coronavirus in Sargodha:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Three more patients died of COVID-19 pandemic and four people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours here.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 51 coronavirus patients were under treatment and 13 others were on ventilator at the corona centre, set up at DHQ Teaching Hospital.

He said that two more people were sent home after their full recovery.

He said citizens must get themselves vaccination and follow the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid falling victim to the virus.