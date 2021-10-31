UrduPoint.com

3 Die Of COVID-19 In KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:00 PM

3 die of COVID-19 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Corona claims three lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 106 new cases of the virus were reported from various parts of the province.

According to provincial health authorities here Sunday, as many as 284 persons recovered from the disease in a single day, and 9,174 tests were conducted.

The number of corona detection tests conducted so far is 3,284,588. All three fatalities were reported in Peshawar Division.

More Stories From Pakistan

