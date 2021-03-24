3 die, one injure in land sliding in Bagh

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) : Mar 24 (APP):At least three people were killed and one injured as a car damaged in land sliding at the torrential rains-hit top mountainous Qadirabad near Ghaziabad town of Dheerkot sub division in Bagh District on Wednesday morning, police said.

The car bearing registration No. MR – 972 – AC, was on way from Arja village to Dheerkot city when it met the mishap leaving three of its passenger dead on the spot, besides serious injuries to the fourth one, Incharge Officer of Dheerkot police station told APP on telephone.

The diseased were identified as Police constable Shehzad Shareef son of Muhammad Shareef Mughal, an official of local town committee Muhammad Ibrar son of Banaras and Forester of AJK Forest Department Farman Ali s/o Muhammad Arif, all residents of Arja village.

The only seriously injured Rashid son of Muhammad Saleem of same village was shifted to PIMS in Islamabad.

Various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir were lashed with heavy rains with snowfall on upper reaches, Bagh, Neelam valley districts besides Leepa valley for past three days causing traffic hazards due to the land sliding at various sites badly disrupting the vehicular traffic system on both inter-city and inter-district routes, the police officer said. Ends / APP / AHR.