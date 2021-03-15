UrduPoint.com
3 Die, Two Injure In Separate Road Accidents

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:46 PM

3 die, two injure in separate road accidents

Three people lost their lives and two others got injured in two separate road accidents near Hyderabad in Matiari and Jamshoro districts on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people lost their lives and two others got injured in two separate road accidents near Hyderabad in Matiari and Jamshoro districts on Monday.

A coach carrying passengers from Karachi to Arifwala, Punjab struck a wall and overturned on the National Highway in Matiari.

As result, two passengers lost their lives, identified as Muhammad Abbass and Sajid Mirza while 25 were injured including women and children.

The injured were shifted to the local government hospital in police vans and other private vehicles as the required number of ambulances could not reach the spot timely.

In a separate accident, on the Indus highway in Khanote, Jamshoro district, an unknown man aged around 40 years died after he was struck by a car. The body was shifted to Bilawal Medical Hospital.

According to the police, the unidentified car escaped from the spot.

