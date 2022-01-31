3 died, 146 new Corona positive cases reported in distt

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 07:15 PM

As many as 146 more were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 44,239 in the Rawalpindi district, while three persons lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 41,004 from Rawalpindi and 3235 from outside districts. Among the new patients, 47 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 33 from Potohar town, 31 from Rawal town, 13 from Taxila, five from Gujjar Khan, four from AJK, three from Attock and Kallar Syeda, two from Islamabad and Kahutta while one of each case has arrived from Abbottabad, Khushab and Gilgit.

"Presently, 92 patients are admitted to seven health facilities, including 42 in the Institute of Urology, 31 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, nine in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, seven in the Holy Family Hospital and one in the Bilal, Attock and Hearts International Hospital.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 42 stable and 45 were on double oxygen support. District Health Authority added that 2927 were quarantined, including 2861 homes and 66 isolation centres.

In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 940 samples were collected, out of which 794 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 15.53 per cent.

