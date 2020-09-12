UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Died, 16 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In AJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 09:54 PM

3 died, 16 injured as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

Three persons were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident skidding into a deep ravine at mountainous Rashian village in Jhelum Valley District of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) : Three persons were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident skidding into a deep ravine at mountainous Rashian village in Jhelum Valley District of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted in District Headquarter Hospital Jhelum valley district.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of the precious lives in the mishap.

He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of those injured.

The AJK PM directed the hospital authorities to extend due medical assistance to the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Prime Minister Jammu Jhelum Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan refutes a ..

1 minute ago

Chairman Think Tank Pakistan (London) strongly con ..

1 minute ago

Doha Intra-Afghan talks 'major opportunity' to att ..

1 minute ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

7 minutes ago

Mali leaders to conclude talks on transition govt

7 minutes ago

Springboks Pollard to have knee injury scan on Mon ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.