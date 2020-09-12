3 died, 16 injured as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

Three persons were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident skidding into a deep ravine at mountainous Rashian village in Jhelum Valley District of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) : Three persons were killed and 16 others injured when a passenger bus met with an accident skidding into a deep ravine at mountainous Rashian village in Jhelum Valley District of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday.

The injured have been admitted in District Headquarter Hospital Jhelum valley district.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of the precious lives in the mishap.

He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace and early recovery of those injured.

The AJK PM directed the hospital authorities to extend due medical assistance to the injured.