3 died, 2 injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Three members of a family including an elderly woman, her daughter and a minor girl were killed and another two sustained injuries in a van-rickshaw collision near Khokhar Adda on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road in Kot Addu district on Thursday.

According to details, the van was travelling towards Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and collided head-on with a rickshaw near Khokhar Chowk.

As a result, three rickshaw passengers of one family including a minor girl Muqaddas (6) d/o Umair, an elderly woman Naseem Bibi (80), and her daughter Saira (20) died on the spot while two other passengers including the deceased woman's son Abdul Kareem (38), and a woman Misbah (30) wife of Irfan sustained injuries and shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Bodies had been shifted to DHQ hospital Kot Addu for postmortem examination.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police registered a case.

Further investigation was in process.