3 died, 3 injured in motorway accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A mishap between three long wheelers and a car claimed lives of three persons and injured three others at M-9 some 80 kilometers from Hyderabad here on Friday.

According to Edhi rescue workers, two long wheelers and a car dashed into another wheat loaded long wheeler which overturned near a cement factory at M-9 incline.

As a result, the car driver Saad Babar s/o Babar Shaheen Behlum r/o Latifabad Unit-10 Hyderabad and two real brothers, boarded in one of the long wheelers namely Atlas (40) and Muhammad Yaqoob (35) sons of Saifullah died on the spot.

Rescue officials said three injured were also shifted form Nooribad rehabilitation centre to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.